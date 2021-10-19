Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,622,200 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 262.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Southwest Airlines worth $118,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.