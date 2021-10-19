Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 52,900 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,861,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $139,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

NYSE CARR opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.