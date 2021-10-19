Resource Planning Group Buys Shares of 869 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.80 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $451.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

