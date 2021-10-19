Resource Planning Group Sells 1,915 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Resource Planning Group lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,607 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,625,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,680,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 387,159 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.