Resource Planning Group Takes $253,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $194.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

