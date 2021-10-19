Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 152.22 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.