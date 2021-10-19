Reviewing GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Barings BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barings BDC pays out 131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barings BDC has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Barings BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -204.39% 16.36% Barings BDC 117.79% 6.79% 2.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Barings BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.93 $4.05 million $0.49 23.14 Barings BDC $71.03 million 7.43 $8.18 million $0.64 17.20

Barings BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GCM Grosvenor. Barings BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and Barings BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Barings BDC 0 0 5 0 3.00

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.87%. Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $11.81, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Summary

Barings BDC beats GCM Grosvenor on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others. The company was founded by Garland S. Tucker III, Brent P.W. Burgess, Steven C. Lilly, Cary B. Nordan and David F. Parker on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

