Reviewing George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares George Weston and Metro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $40.84 billion 0.41 $718.88 million N/A N/A Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Metro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for George Weston and Metro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 1 5 0 2.83 Metro 0 5 2 0 2.29

George Weston currently has a consensus price target of $146.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.20%. Metro has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.50%. Given George Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than Metro.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and Metro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 1.18% 9.25% 2.59% Metro N/A N/A N/A

Summary

George Weston beats Metro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services. The Choice Properties segment pertains to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston foods segment produces baked goods. The company was founded by George Weston in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Metro

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

