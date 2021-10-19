Rinet Co LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

