Rinet Co LLC Acquires New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 833,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 94,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,870,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,618,000 after acquiring an additional 83,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

Shares of BK opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

