Rinet Co LLC Sells 255 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rinet Co LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.25 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

