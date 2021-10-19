RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $415.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.63.
RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock.
In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,255 shares of company stock worth $24,212,507. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.