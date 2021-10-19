Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

RIO opened at GBX 5,002 ($65.35) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,740.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

