Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0256 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $13,896.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

