Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSKD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Riskified alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riskified stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

RSKD traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. 340,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28. Riskified has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.