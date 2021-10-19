RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $6.29. RLX Technology shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 137,807 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
