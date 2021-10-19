RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $6.29. RLX Technology shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 137,807 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,330,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in RLX Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

