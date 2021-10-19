RLX Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 26,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 246% compared to the average daily volume of 7,654 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,701,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 643.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,761,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

NYSE RLX opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.