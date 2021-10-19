Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $67,863,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 479.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Roblox by 25.2% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Roblox by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 157,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,295 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,385,151.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

