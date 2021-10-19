ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in September

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

RKWBF stock remained flat at $$531.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.90. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $346.00 and a 12 month high of $531.25.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKWBF. Societe Generale raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.