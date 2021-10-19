Rossmore Private Capital Buys 7,417 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.48 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

