Rossmore Private Capital Has $3.60 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $274.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.93 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

