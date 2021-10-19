Rossmore Private Capital Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.6% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.59 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

