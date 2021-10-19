Rossmore Private Capital Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.