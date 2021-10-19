Router Protocol (ROUTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.96 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00005142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.96 million and $1.61 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00065027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00099795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,392.57 or 1.00178366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.29 or 0.05961303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020997 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

