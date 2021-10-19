RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,018 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,236,000. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $307.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $308.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

