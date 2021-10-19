RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 92,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

