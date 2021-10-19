RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $666,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after buying an additional 304,785 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,552,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,155,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

