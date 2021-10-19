RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $26.69 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $26,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after acquiring an additional 866,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after purchasing an additional 392,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.25 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

