RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases 698 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $215.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

