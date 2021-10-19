Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases 1,520 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 3.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $238.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

