Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.4% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,250,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,394,194,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,663,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average is $189.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

