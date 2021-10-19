Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 600,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,947,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 582,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after buying an additional 101,394 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

