SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $77,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,103 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

