Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,525. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

