Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,104,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 1,492,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.3 days.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $112.65.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

