Sarcophagus Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $61,028.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00065796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,071.56 or 0.99624964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.54 or 0.06069372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022454 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,236,657 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

