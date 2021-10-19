Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.89.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

