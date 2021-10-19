Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SDMHF stock remained flat at $$500.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $580.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.53. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

