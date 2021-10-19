Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SDMHF stock remained flat at $$500.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $580.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.53. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

