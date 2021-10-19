Schroders (LON:SDR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Schroders (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,890 ($50.82) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,704.17 ($48.40).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,519 ($45.98) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The stock has a market cap of £9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,678.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,614.69.

In related news, insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

