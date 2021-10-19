Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $77,659.75 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Akinsanya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.71. 325,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 45.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

