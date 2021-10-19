Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00.

Shares of CDLX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.93. The stock had a trading volume of 221,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,400. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.