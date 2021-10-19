ScPrime Trading 85.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. ScPrime has a market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $30,031.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 85.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00064847 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00040483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,218,305 coins and its circulating supply is 38,534,694 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.