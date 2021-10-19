Sculati Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

