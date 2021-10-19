Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 511 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 73,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 37,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.0% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of JPM opened at $166.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.81. The company has a market capitalization of $497.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

