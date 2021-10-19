Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in General Motors by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 97.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 132.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

NYSE GM opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

