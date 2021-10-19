Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $357.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $361.63.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.62.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

