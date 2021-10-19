Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99.

