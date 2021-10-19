SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWX stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 2,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,494. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

