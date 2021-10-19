Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.76. 373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.