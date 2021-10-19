Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.
Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.76. 373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
