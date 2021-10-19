ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $680.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $686.91 and last traded at $681.45, with a volume of 8884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $666.22.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.94.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $632.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.13, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

